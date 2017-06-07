Vans Warped Tour show canceled

The Vans Warped Tour was scheduled to bring CKY, Municipal Waste, T.S.O.L., Save Ferris, Hatebreed, Streetlight Manifesto, Street Dogs, GWAR and other punk, metal and hardcore rock bands to the Shrine on Airline in Metairie on June 28. The show has been cancelled. No explanation for the cancellation was offered by promoters.

