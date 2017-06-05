Touts bring some serious rage on punk-anthem a Political Peoplea
You'd be hard pressed to find a an emerging band quite so full of rage right now than Touts. The Derry trio gave us a right earful on their twisting , soon-to-be-punk-anthem-for-a-generation 'Sold Out' and the remainder of their debut EP was equally as switched on and seriously fucking angry.
