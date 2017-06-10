The Stranglers team up with punk icons Ruts DC for NZ shows

The Stranglers will be joined on their New Zealand tour next year by fellow UK punk icons Ruts DC; playing the Town Hall in Auckland on February 2 and The Opera House in Wellington on February 3 . Known for their classics including ' Babylon's Burning ', 'Staring at the Rude Boys' and 'Something That I Said' , Ruts DC creates a formidable double act with The Stranglers as they recreate the heady days of the 70s/80s Brit-punk explosion.

