The Stranglers team up with punk icons Ruts DC for NZ shows
The Stranglers will be joined on their New Zealand tour next year by fellow UK punk icons Ruts DC; playing the Town Hall in Auckland on February 2 and The Opera House in Wellington on February 3 . Known for their classics including ' Babylon's Burning ', 'Staring at the Rude Boys' and 'Something That I Said' , Ruts DC creates a formidable double act with The Stranglers as they recreate the heady days of the 70s/80s Brit-punk explosion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Jun 1
|Buckass naked
|258
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jun 1
|pok
|53
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May 16
|jo mama
|293
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC