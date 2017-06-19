The song that begat 'Baby Driver,' a ...

The song that begat 'Baby Driver,' a quasi-musical on wheels

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

When Wright first started fanatically listening to the lead track off the band's "Orange" album in 1995, the British writer-director had a vision that has culminated, more than two decades later, with his new film, "Baby Driver." "The idea for this movie is as old as 'Orange'" Wright said in an interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Jun 16 ryan 272
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jun 1 pok 53
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) May '17 jo mama 293
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr '17 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr '17 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar '17 West Coast Alert 2
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,509 • Total comments across all topics: 281,959,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC