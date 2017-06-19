The Putin Interviews: hacking in the ...

The Putin Interviews: hacking in the U.S. elections, Trump, and the future

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Big News Network.com

In the final part, Stone and Putin discussed the alleged role of Russian hackers in the U.S. presidential elections, Donald Trump, Joseph Stalin and Putin's own future. Oliver Stone's four-part film ends with Jeff Beal's roaring music, stylized to resemble Russian folk tunes, and shots of the spacious Kremlin halls glittering with gold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big News Network.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Fri ryan 272
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jun 1 pok 53
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) May '17 jo mama 293
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr '17 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr '17 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar '17 West Coast Alert 2
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,868 • Total comments across all topics: 281,876,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC