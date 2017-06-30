The man behind the disastrous Fyre Festival has been arrested on federal fraud charges
Billy McFarland, the founder and organizer of Fyre Festival, a music festival that made international headlines for its failure to live up to the luxurious experience promised, has been arrested by the FBI on charges of wire fraud, according to multiple media reports. Variety reports that federal authorities are accusing McFarland of not only defrauding ticketholders with a chaotic event and shoddy accommodations, he also deceived investors to the tune of $1 million.
