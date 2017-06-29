The Drafted stays true to punk
The Drafted return to Beaumont on Saturday, July 1, 2017 as the band performs at The Red Room Lounge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garbage's Shirley Manson talks about being - we...
|Wed
|Rick Santpornum
|1
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Jun 16
|ryan
|272
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jun 1
|pok
|53
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May '17
|jo mama
|293
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC