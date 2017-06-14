The Casualties Exit From Riot Fest Lineup, Amid Petition Highlighting Assault Accusations
Reps for Riot Fest confirmed to Chicagoist Wednesday morning that The Casualties were no longer playing, citing scheduling conflict as the reason. "The band had to pull off for what appeared to be a scheduling conflict and informed RF last Thursday that they would no longer be able to perform," according to Riot Fest spokeswoman Heather West.
