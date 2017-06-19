The Beginner's Guide To Reggae-Metal [News]
Reggae-Metal is a Sub-genre of Nu metal that has drawn elements and influences from a variety of musical styles, including ragga, reggae, reggaeton, dub, metal, funk, rock, and electro. The style, supposedly, was formed by the Freedom For King Kong band in 1994 in Lorient, France.
