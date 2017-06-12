The Ataris and The Queers, metal band Texas Hippie Coalition schedule ...

The Ataris and The Queers, metal band...

Pop-punk band The Ataris, who had a gold record Top 20 hit with its cover of Don Henley 's "Boys of Summer" in 2003, will play Easton's new music entertainment venue One Center Square with classic punk group The Queers, it has been announced. A show by heavy metal band Texas Hippie Coalition also has been announced at the venue, which plans to open Friday with a dual headliner show by C+C Music Factory singer Freedom Williams and 1980s-2000s cover band Weird Science.

