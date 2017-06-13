Summer 2017: Your guide to hundreds of Southern California concerts
If you're looking to get out, have some fun in the sun and to lose your voice singing along to live music this summer, there is certainly no shortage of big tours and ginormous multi-day festivals rolling through Southern California. In one of the busiest concert seasons yet, there are offerings in a wide variety of genres that include the recent concert tours of top-selling artists to one-of-a-kind festivals boasting legendary acts within rather robust daily rosters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Mon
|Earth Whisperer
|266
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jun 1
|pok
|53
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May 16
|jo mama
|293
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC