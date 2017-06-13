Summer 2017: Your guide to hundreds of Southern California concerts

If you're looking to get out, have some fun in the sun and to lose your voice singing along to live music this summer, there is certainly no shortage of big tours and ginormous multi-day festivals rolling through Southern California. In one of the busiest concert seasons yet, there are offerings in a wide variety of genres that include the recent concert tours of top-selling artists to one-of-a-kind festivals boasting legendary acts within rather robust daily rosters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.