Stiv Bators tribute concert to raise ...

Stiv Bators tribute concert to raise money for movie on Dead Boys singer

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

But there was a very different side to Stiv Bators. Offstage, the Dead Boys singer was friendly, affable and approachable to friends or even strangers who would meet him after a show or walking down the street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Garbage's Shirley Manson talks about being - we... 17 hr Rick Santpornum 1
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Jun 16 ryan 272
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jun 1 pok 53
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) May '17 jo mama 293
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr '17 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr '17 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,288 • Total comments across all topics: 282,101,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC