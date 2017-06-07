Sticky Carpet

Since moving to New York, Kimbra has collaborated with the likes of Questlove, Bilal and David Byrne as well as continuing to forge her own path in the years since her internet breaking Somebody That I Used To Know duet with Gotye. Kimbra has now been added to August's Supersense festival at Arts Centre Melbourne, adding to a line-up already boasting Spiritualized, Pussy Riot Theatre, Nazoranai and Oliver Coates.

