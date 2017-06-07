Sticky Carpet
Since moving to New York, Kimbra has collaborated with the likes of Questlove, Bilal and David Byrne as well as continuing to forge her own path in the years since her internet breaking Somebody That I Used To Know duet with Gotye. Kimbra has now been added to August's Supersense festival at Arts Centre Melbourne, adding to a line-up already boasting Spiritualized, Pussy Riot Theatre, Nazoranai and Oliver Coates.
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|5 hr
|the secret year
|269
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jun 1
|pok
|53
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May 16
|jo mama
|293
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
