Stadium Theatre to Honor Ocean State Theatre tickets
WOONSOCKET, R.I. Due to the closing of The Ocean State Theatre Company, The Stadium Theater in Woonsocket, R.I. has announced they will offer ticket holders an exchange for the performances that have been canceled. The Stadium Theatre Box office Executive Director Cathy Lvesque who is saddened by the loss of OSTC stated" We understand first hand how difficult it is to operate a performing arts centre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Jun 1
|Buckass naked
|258
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jun 1
|pok
|53
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May 16
|jo mama
|293
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC