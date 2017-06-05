Special gig will celebrate 40th anniversary of debut Clash LP
There has been much talk about the 50th anniversary of the Beatles's Sgt Pepper album but another epoch making LP will be celebrated this weekend - the Clash's classic punk rock debut. The West London band's self-titled first album was released 40 years ago, setting the tone and manifesto for all subsequent punk waxings.
