Special gig will celebrate 40th anniv...

Special gig will celebrate 40th anniversary of debut Clash LP

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Plymouth Evening Herald

There has been much talk about the 50th anniversary of the Beatles's Sgt Pepper album but another epoch making LP will be celebrated this weekend - the Clash's classic punk rock debut. The West London band's self-titled first album was released 40 years ago, setting the tone and manifesto for all subsequent punk waxings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plymouth Evening Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Wed the secret year 265
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jun 1 pok 53
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) May 16 jo mama 293
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr '17 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr '17 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar '17 West Coast Alert 2
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,427 • Total comments across all topics: 281,630,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC