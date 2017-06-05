The list of songs appearing on the soundtrack to the upcoming action adventure film Baby Driver has been unveiled, and it features an eclectic mix of tunes that includes the memorable 1970 Simon & Garfunkel song "Baby Driver," which gives the movie its title. The 30-track collection, which will be released June 23 as a two-CD set, a double-LP vinyl package and digitally, also includes songs by such other rock acts as Queen , The Beach Boys , T. Rex , Beck , Blur , Focus and Golden Earring .

