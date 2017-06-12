Sounds of Solstice promises a groovy ...

Sounds of Solstice promises a groovy Saturday in Oakhurst, will benefit Boys & Girls Club

Know anyone who likes to dance to rock, bluegrass, and folk music while enjoying Mountain Area vendors and restaurants, all to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Oakhurst? Then they should attend the fourth annual Sounds of Solstice Music Festival at Oakhurst Community Park on Saturday, presented by Sierra Tel. Bands throughout the afternoon, from 1-9:30 p.m., include Oakhurst group Chainsaw Nation , piano artist Danny Sands, Ryan Dean, string band The Trespassers from Yosemite National Park, and returning performer Bootstrap Circus from Mariposa.

