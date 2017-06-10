Sled Island: Mike Watt + The Missingmen, Bash & Pop at the Royal Canadian Legion #1

Saturday night at the Royal Canadian Legion #1 ended Sled Island festivities with a stagger down memory lane of sorts Saturday night, at least for those of a certain vintage. Mike Watt, a pioneering force behind the short-lived by influential Minutemen and fIREHOSE, was joined by his Missingmen Tom Watson and Raul Morales for a heady set of instrumental prowess with surging dynamics.

