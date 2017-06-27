Skating Polly Announces More Dates on X's 40th Anniversary Tour
Skating Polly are stoked to announce they'll be joining legendary punk band X in September for another leg of their 40th anniversary tour. The Tacoma, WA based, Oklahoma City, OK born trio first joined X in May directly following the April 28th release of their New Trick EP on El Camino and ahead of their Spring US headline tour.
