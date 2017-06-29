Shipping up to Boston with Novomer

Shipping up to Boston with Novomer

With all due respect to Woody Guthrie and the Dropkick Murphys, sustainable technology firm Novomer Inc. is shipping up to Boston. Novomer will move the 20 miles from its office in Waltham, Mass., to Boston on July 27. The new office is designed to meet the expanded demands of the company's growing bio-based chemicals business, officials said in a news release.

