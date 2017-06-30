Rotten Reputation's Headless Mascot Nancy Wards Away and Attracts Sexism
A group of near strangers formed the punk outfit Rotten Reputation in January 2016 after a mutual friend had posted on social media about the lack of women in bands in Denver's music scene. In the comments section on the post, Lola Marie mentioned she wanted to form an act of her own.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garbage's Shirley Manson talks about being - we...
|Jun 28
|Rick Santpornum
|1
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Jun 16
|ryan
|272
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jun 1
|pok
|53
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May '17
|jo mama
|293
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC