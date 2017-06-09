Riverfront Music Series Acts Announced

Riverfront Music Series Acts Announced

The free concerts will take on Wednesdays in July , starting at 7 p.m. Returning to the Glastonbury stage to kick off the series is Shaded Soul Band, which has played in Glastonbury several times over the years. Shaded Soul Band, lead by founder Renee Prescott, consists of a talented group of musicians that have shared the stage with Gladys Knight, The 4 Tops, Sister Sledge, The Platters, The Stylistics, The Four Seasons, The Chiffons, Three Dog Night, The Marshal Tucker Band, Shirley Murdock, Jerry Butler , Cuba Gooding, Sr., Jagged Edge, Slave, Shi, Millie Jackson, H-Town, SOS Band, Mario, and Howie Mandel just to name a few.

