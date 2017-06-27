Rise Against's Tim McIlrath gets candid about politics and why punk rock matters now

Punk rock band Rise Against will co-headline alongside the Deftones at Mattress Firm Amphitheatre in Chula Vista on Friday, July 7, before headlining its own gigs at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 13, and Friday, July 14. Since bursting onto the punk rock scene in 2001 with its debut album, "The Unraveling," Rise Against has never been shy about standing up for and sharing the causes its members are passionate about. Along with bands like Bad Religion , Rage Against the Machine , Anti-Flag, NOFX and Pennywise , Rise Against has become a staple act that fans look to during tense political climates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.