Rise Against grabs top-10 "Billboard" 200 debut with "Wolves"

Rise Against arrives in the top 10 of this week's Billboard 200 with their new album, Wolves . The eighth studio effort from the Chicago punks debuts at number nine on the chart with 29,000 equivalent album units, 27,000 of which were pure album sales.

Chicago, IL

