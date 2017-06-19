Rise Against grabs top-10 "Billboard" 200 debut with "Wolves"
Rise Against arrives in the top 10 of this week's Billboard 200 with their new album, Wolves . The eighth studio effort from the Chicago punks debuts at number nine on the chart with 29,000 equivalent album units, 27,000 of which were pure album sales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Jun 16
|ryan
|272
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jun 1
|pok
|53
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May '17
|jo mama
|293
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC