Riot Fest 2017 Single-Day Line-Up, Da...

Riot Fest 2017 Single-Day Line-Up, Danzig Performance Announced

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Illinois Entertainer

The wai-it-ing is the hardest part when it comes to Riot Fest's single-day line-ups, but the wait is over. Riot Fest announced Friday, Saturday and Sunday line-ups today with a bonus performance from Danzig to the Saturday bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Illinois Entertainer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Jun 16 ryan 272
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jun 1 pok 53
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) May '17 jo mama 293
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr '17 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr '17 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar '17 West Coast Alert 2
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,345 • Total comments across all topics: 281,936,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC