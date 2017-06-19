Review: Post-Punkers Algiers Find New Way to Mangle the Blues

Suggesting Birthday Party, Suicide or Public Image Limited taking a midnight leap in the mighty Mississippi, this Atlanta crew combines droogy post-punk rattle and churchy Southern roots music on their second album. Songs like "Walk Like a Panther" and "Death March" sound like they could stir the apocalypse, while the Memphis-tinged "The Underside of Power" stomps more generously.

