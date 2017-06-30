Regional Premiere of Green Day's American Idiot Opens Tonight In Rhinebeck

Geronimo Productions in association with CENTERstage Productions proudly present the Hudson Valley Regional Premiere of Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT opening Friday June 30th. A critical smash on Broadway and in London, the two-time 2010 Tony Award winning hit musical AMERICAN IDIOT tells the story of three lifelong friends, forced to choose between their dreams and the safety of suburbia.

