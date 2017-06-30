Regional Premiere of Green Day's American Idiot Opens Tonight In Rhinebeck
Geronimo Productions in association with CENTERstage Productions proudly present the Hudson Valley Regional Premiere of Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT opening Friday June 30th. A critical smash on Broadway and in London, the two-time 2010 Tony Award winning hit musical AMERICAN IDIOT tells the story of three lifelong friends, forced to choose between their dreams and the safety of suburbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Garbage's Shirley Manson talks about being - we...
|Jun 28
|Rick Santpornum
|1
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Jun 16
|ryan
|272
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jun 1
|pok
|53
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May '17
|jo mama
|293
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC