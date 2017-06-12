Rediscover Desolation Center, a Series of '80s Punk Happenings in the Mojave Desert

From the Desert to the Sea , opening on June 17 at Cornelius Projects, illuminates this overlooked but fertile period in LA's musical and artistic history. Minutemen, Dry Lake Bed near Lucerne Valley, California, April 24, 1983 Between the utopian music festivals of the late 1960s and the corporate behemoths they've become, a series of site-specific concerts in Southern California once offered an alternative, wildly independent vision of what these types of events could be.

