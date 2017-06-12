Punk originals Sham 69 at Nottingham'...

Punk originals Sham 69 at Nottingham's Rescue Rooms - review

The return of the Cockney Cowboys! Near residents at the old Sandpiper club back in the day, they attracted a full house of old Nottingham punks. I've seen them twice before, 25 years apart, and both nights featured a mass brawl.

