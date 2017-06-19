"Nothing but Guts": RIP Lindell Trocard, Blue Note Records Expert and Miami Music Guide
Quietly living in a corner across from the 163rd Street Mall, the shop was home to an ad hoc army of music lovers who were integral members of the local scene and tastemakers before technology made it a thing. Lindell Trocard was more than just an expert at the store.
