Noted Russian Defense Lawyer Balks At Moscow Law School's Tribute To Stalin
Respected Russian defense attorney and legal scholar Genri Reznik has resigned from the faculty of the Moscow State Law Academy to protest the installation there of a plaque commemorating a 1924 speech by Soviet dictator Josef Stalin. "On June 17, 1924, in this hall, Josef Vissarionovich Stalin delivered a report on the results of the 13th congress of the Russian Communist Party," the plaque reads .
