Noon Goons Channels SoCal's Sunny Vibes in Its 2018 Spring/Summer Lookbook
Surf-punk imprint Noon Goons takes to the streets of Southern California for its latest lookbook and VHS video. Highlighting new pieces for the 2018 spring/summer season, the clothing gives a nod to South Cali's youth culture while paying homage to pool skating, surfing and punk rock that have long been SoCal traditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Jun 16
|ryan
|272
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jun 1
|pok
|53
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May '17
|jo mama
|293
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC