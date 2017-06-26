Noon Goons Channels SoCal's Sunny Vib...

Noon Goons Channels SoCal's Sunny Vibes in Its 2018 Spring/Summer Lookbook

Surf-punk imprint Noon Goons takes to the streets of Southern California for its latest lookbook and VHS video. Highlighting new pieces for the 2018 spring/summer season, the clothing gives a nod to South Cali's youth culture while paying homage to pool skating, surfing and punk rock that have long been SoCal traditions.

