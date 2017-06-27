New York Punk Legend Howie Pyro Loves...

New York Punk Legend Howie Pyro Loves Spinning Rare Vinyl in L.A.

Rocking locales ranging from local dive bars to exclusive Hollywood parties, DJ Howie Pyro is one of our city's most unique and unpredictable DJs, a vinyl nut whose cheeky mixes combine vintage grooves and bodacious beats. Before moving to L.A., Pyro was a New York punk-rock legend, involved with creating some of the East Coast's most fabled music and nightlife.

