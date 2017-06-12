MUTANK'S Stephen Reynolds riffs on the majesty of German metal...
Montreal punk/thrash crossover act MUTANK-which opens for Annihilator tomorrow at the Rickshaw-has quickly become my favourite new discovery in the world of metal. They're fast, funny, and equal parts smart and stoopid, with lyrics like "Who do Mu Tank you are?" and a band name that gets likened to a cross between a "mutant" and a "tank".
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Wed
|Earth Whisperer
|267
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jun 1
|pok
|53
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May 16
|jo mama
|293
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
