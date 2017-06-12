MUTANK'S Stephen Reynolds riffs on the majesty of German metal...

Montreal punk/thrash crossover act MUTANK-which opens for Annihilator tomorrow at the Rickshaw-has quickly become my favourite new discovery in the world of metal. They're fast, funny, and equal parts smart and stoopid, with lyrics like "Who do Mu Tank you are?" and a band name that gets likened to a cross between a "mutant" and a "tank".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.