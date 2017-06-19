Music News Marvel to honour Nirvana, ...

Music News Marvel to honour Nirvana, Guns Na Roses and more with new comic book covers

Read more: NME

Nirvana and Guns N' Roses are among the iconic bands set to be honoured with tribute comic book covers by Marvel in the coming months. The publishers have previously paid homage to hip-hop artists with special covers, with the likes of Kanye West , Frank Ocean and BeyoncA© honoured in recent times.

Chicago, IL

