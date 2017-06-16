Mise en Scene Reveals New Single 'Was...

Mise en Scene Reveals New Single 'Waster', Sophomore LP Out 6/30

Winnipeg's emotive garage pop-rock trio Mise en Scene has returned with their sophomore full length album, Still Life On Fire, due out June 30 on Light Organ Records. The band's tireless tour and promotion schedule leant inspiration to the creative process for this new collection, begging the question "are you awake in your happiness?" Today the band shares catchy album cut "Waster" with GoldFlakePaint.

Chicago, IL

