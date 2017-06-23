Mise en Scene New Album 'Still Life On Fire' Streaming via CBC Music, Out 6/30

Winnipeg's emotive garage pop-rock trio Mise en Scene has returned with their sophomore full length album, Still Life On Fire, due out June 30 on Light Organ Records. As the record hurls toward release day, they continue to receive accolades from GoldFlakePaint, Ghettoblaster, Playboy, Paste Magazine, The Big Takeover, NYLON and more.

