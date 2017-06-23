Mise en Scene New Album 'Still Life On Fire' Streaming via CBC Music, Out 6/30
Winnipeg's emotive garage pop-rock trio Mise en Scene has returned with their sophomore full length album, Still Life On Fire, due out June 30 on Light Organ Records. As the record hurls toward release day, they continue to receive accolades from GoldFlakePaint, Ghettoblaster, Playboy, Paste Magazine, The Big Takeover, NYLON and more.
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Jun 16
|ryan
|272
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jun 1
|pok
|53
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May '17
|jo mama
|293
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
