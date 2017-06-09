Mise en Scene Debut New Track 'Light In The Night'
Winnipeg's emotive garage pop-rock trio Mise en Scene has returned with their sophomore full length album, Still Life On Fire, due out June 30 on Light Organ Records. The band's tireless tour and promotion schedule leant inspiration to the creative process for this new collection, begging the question "are you awake in your happiness?" Today the band shares dynamic new album cut "Light In The Night" via The Big Takeover alongside a Q&A about tour and the anticipation of album release.
