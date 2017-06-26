listen to The Movielife's new song 'M...

listen to The Movielife's new song 'Mercy Is Asleep At the Wheel'

The Movielife have shared the first single off their first album in 14 years, Cities In Search Of A Heart . "Mercy Is Asleep At The Wheel" is on The Movielife's mid-tempo side, with all the melodic aggression you expect from them.

