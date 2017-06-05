Life in the fast lane

The frank-talking band Shockbox will perform with Lavish Green 10 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Little Waldorf Saloon, 1661 N. Virginia St., and with Sledgeback and The Sharpies at Whisky Dick's Saloon, 2660 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, Calif.

