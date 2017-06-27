L.A. Radio Icon Rodney Bingenheimer Lands Weekly Show at Sirius XM's Underground Garage

Rodney is headed back to the air. Legendary Los Angeles DJ Rodney Bingenheimer -- the so-called "Mayor of Sunset Strip," best known for his 40-year "Rodney on the Roq" show on L.A.'s powerhouse station KROQ -- is bouncing back from his forced retirement in May to host a new show on Sirius XM satellite radio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.