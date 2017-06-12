Kevin Morby's fourth album, City Musi...

Kevin Morby's fourth album, City Music is out June 16 on Dead Oceans.

You're in a New York apartment, alone on a warm night, hearing the sounds of the city drift up from the streets. Or you're in Paris and part of the noise, moving through the crowded streets and sidewalks, both feeling the weight of the world and a being a part of that weight.

