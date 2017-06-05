Joel Madden drawn to melancholy music
The Good Charlotte frontman listed his top tunes in the latest issue of Rock Sound magazine, naming track Bright Eyes by Art Garfunkel as the song which holds his favourite lyrics ever. With lines such as, "Bright eyes, burning like fire / Bright eyes, how can you close and fail?" Joel also noted the ambiance of the song attracts him.
