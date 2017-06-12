Is This Band Punk - answer this ancie...

Is This Band Punk - answer this ancient question with this website

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Red Ferret Journal

You should know that there's punk music and then there's music that wants to be punk but just isn't. Where is the line? Is it the sound? Is it the following? The clothes? WHERE IS IT? Well thankfully there's now a website that will tell you once and for all if a band is punk or not.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Red Ferret Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 17 hr Earth Whisperer 266
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jun 1 pok 53
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) May 16 jo mama 293
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr '17 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr '17 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar '17 West Coast Alert 2
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,187 • Total comments across all topics: 281,723,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC