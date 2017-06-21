Ice Balloons (Supergroup of TV on the...

Ice Balloons (Supergroup of TV on the Radio, Samiam, Surfbort, Wild Yaks) Debut New Track

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

From the minds of mischief makers, no-wave, noise-punk band Ice Balloons - Kyp Malone , Sean Kennerly , Sean Powell , Giselle Reiber , Dan Scinta and BA Miale- comes the first single "Calypso Heartworm" Bringing together elements from each of these band members' pasts - this single shows how diverse this team can get. The dissonance created by the vocals paired with the substantial sounds of washed out drums carries the listeners down a kaleidoscope of noise like never heard before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) Jun 16 ryan 272
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jun 1 pok 53
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) May '17 jo mama 293
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr '17 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr '17 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar '17 West Coast Alert 2
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,115 • Total comments across all topics: 281,940,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC