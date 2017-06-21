Ice Balloons (Supergroup of TV on the Radio, Samiam, Surfbort, Wild Yaks) Debut New Track

From the minds of mischief makers, no-wave, noise-punk band Ice Balloons - Kyp Malone , Sean Kennerly , Sean Powell , Giselle Reiber , Dan Scinta and BA Miale- comes the first single "Calypso Heartworm" Bringing together elements from each of these band members' pasts - this single shows how diverse this team can get. The dissonance created by the vocals paired with the substantial sounds of washed out drums carries the listeners down a kaleidoscope of noise like never heard before.

