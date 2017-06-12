Houston's Summer Wine Obsession Boils...

Houston's Summer Wine Obsession Boils Down to Two Little Words: Glou-Glou

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Houston Press

Beaujolais is in such high demand there's an allocation on the good bottles from makers known, like the 1970s political punk band, as the Gang of Four; and somewhere north of Rome, nuns are burying cow horns filled with dung in their vineyard grounds and howling at the full moon to heal the earth while they make wine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Punk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 5 hr Earth Whisperer 267
News Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09) Jun 1 pok 53
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) May 16 jo mama 293
Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12) Apr '17 prosepimp 39
Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06) Apr '17 PunkRockGrey 2,000
News Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil... Mar '17 coyote505 5
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar '17 West Coast Alert 2
See all Punk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Punk Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,511 • Total comments across all topics: 281,754,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC