Houston's Summer Wine Obsession Boils Down to Two Little Words: Glou-Glou
Beaujolais is in such high demand there's an allocation on the good bottles from makers known, like the 1970s political punk band, as the Gang of Four; and somewhere north of Rome, nuns are burying cow horns filled with dung in their vineyard grounds and howling at the full moon to heal the earth while they make wine.
