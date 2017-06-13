Guitar stolen from legendary San Dieg...

Guitar stolen from legendary San Diego 'Rocket From The Crypt' rocker

San Diego rocker John Reis is shown playing his Gibson Les Paul Custom guitar which was stolen from his car on Saturday. San Diego rocker John Reis is shown playing his Gibson Les Paul Custom guitar which was stolen from his car on Saturday.

