Guitar stolen from legendary San Diego 'Rocket From The Crypt' rocker
San Diego rocker John Reis is shown playing his Gibson Les Paul Custom guitar which was stolen from his car on Saturday. San Diego rocker John Reis is shown playing his Gibson Les Paul Custom guitar which was stolen from his car on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Mon
|Earth Whisperer
|266
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jun 1
|pok
|53
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May 16
|jo mama
|293
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC