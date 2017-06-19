Government sells 2.5 per cent stakes ...

Government sells 2.5 per cent stakes in Larsen & Toubro

6 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

MUMBAI: The government has sold a 2.5 per cent stake in engineering and construction group Larsen & Toubro Ltd on Wednesday, raising more than 40 billion rupees that will help the government meet its annual fiscal deficit target. The stake, held by the state-owned Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India , was sold through block deals in stock markets, said Neeraj Gupta , the top bureaucrat looking after government stake sales, confirming earlier media reports.

