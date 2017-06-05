Gogol Bordello Unleash Their 'Playful' New Record 'Seekers And Finders'
Gogol Bordello are returning with their brand new album 'Seekers and Finders' later this year, featuring the sensational new track 'Saboteur Blues'. It has taken a long time for the band to finally complete this unique collection, but you're unlikely to be disappointed.
