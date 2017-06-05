Fusion of electro, pop, punk, folk and more for eclectic Wychwood Festival
Set up by a team based in Witney, this family-friendly, and avowedly ethical festival actually takes place on Cheltenham Racecourse, but features a line-up boasting many Oxfordshire names - including on its comedy stage. The big names on the main stage this year are Buzzcocks, tomorrow; Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark on Saturday and Levellers on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.
Add your comments below
Punk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|Wed
|the secret year
|265
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Jun 1
|pok
|53
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May 16
|jo mama
|293
|Green Day is NOT punk (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|prosepimp
|39
|Top 10 favorite punk bands (any era)? (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|PunkRockGrey
|2,000
|Roger Daltrey: 'Dead dog' would have beaten Hil...
|Mar '17
|coyote505
|5
|Warped Tour summer lineup announced
|Mar '17
|West Coast Alert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Punk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC